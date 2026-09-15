Chelsea news: 'Top star' — Terry makes bold prediction for Blues's wonderkid

Chelsea legend John Terry believes Estevao will not have to wait long before going from squad player to regular starter under Xabi Alonso, and that once the young Brazilian earns that spot, he will be virtually impossible to leave out.

The 19-year-old made his third Premier League appearance of the 2026-27 campaign from the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Hull City, coming on in the 86th minute to replace Pedro Neto.

The late introduction added fresh weight to concerns that had already been reported by ESPN Brasil, namely, that the Brazilian is worried about his lack of game time under his new boss and, in particular, about the prospect of being used as a right winger rather than in the more central attacking role that brought him to prominence at Palmeiras.

Neto is currently ahead of him on the right in Alonso's system, leaving Estevao searching for a route back in.

Terry's tactical plea to Alonso

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The former Chelsea captain, speaking on his YouTube channel, made clear he does not share those concerns, and put forward a tactical suggestion that he believes could open the door for the Brazilian.

'Estevao comes on for five minutes and he probably could have come on a bit earlier,' Terry said. 'I would have liked to have seen Neto go over to the left. I'd like to see the wingers take it upon themselves and just switch for 10 minutes, see how they get on.'

Terry also pointed to a notable physical transformation in the youngster, who missed around three months earlier this year through a muscle injury.

'Estevao looked good, he looked sharp,' he said. 'He looks a bit bigger and stronger, I saw him in the gym the other day and he looks like he is developing and getting stronger. He certainly needs game time, but as things stand, he is a great option to bring on as a substitute for 10 or 15 minutes.'

Terry's verdict: Estevao is a Chelsea 'top star' in the making

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The praise went considerably further than Estevao's immediate situation. Terry was unequivocal in his belief that the forward has the attributes to carve out a significant role at Stamford Bridge, and that once he secures his place, no one will be moving him out of the side.

'Really, really like him,' the former defender said. 'Exciting, strong, got so much potential. When you look at him, he is really powerful, really quick and aggressive for someone so small. I am excited for his Chelsea career.'

Terry then delivered the assessment that will give the Brazilian's supporters every cause for optimism. 'I think he is the type of player that, once he gets back in the side, he nails down his place and then he is hard to shift or take out of the team. He is a great lad, loves Chelsea and I think he is a top star.'

That verdict stands in sharp contrast to Estevao's current standing at the club. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers occupy key positions in Alonso's attack, while Neto holds down the right flank ahead of him.

The draw with Hull City, in which Estevao was given barely five minutes, reinforced the sense that the manager has yet to identify a defined role for the Brazilian in his system.

Terry, for his part, does not read it that way. He does not view those five minutes against Hull City, or the brief appearances before it, as any kind of lasting verdict on Estevao's season. In his eyes, the youngster is at the start of a process that could yet carry him from impact substitute to first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.