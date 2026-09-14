Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso's side 'keeping tabs' on Arsenal-linked Brazilian prospect

Chelsea have reportedly identified Corinthians defender Iago Machado as one to watch.

The teenager is making his first steps in senior football after coming through the youth system at Corinthians.

After featuring as an unused substitute throughout the 2026 campaign, Machado was handed his professional debut in the recent Brasileiro clash against Flamengo.

The central defender was trusted to play the full duration of the narrow 2-1 defeat at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

While he is still adapting to life as a first-team player, Machado is already attracting interest from two of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Chelsea join Gunners in mix for Corinthians prospect

Arsenal were linked with the youngster earlier this year and are continuing to keep a close eye on his progress at Corinthians.

According to Lance!, via Sports Witness, Chelsea have now joined their London rivals in identifying Machado as a player of interest.

Officials of Chelsea and Arsenal both watched Machado in action in the Campeonato Brasileiro Under-20 tournament.

Like the Gunners, Xabi Alonso's side are continuing to keep tabs on the defender's development as they weigh up a future move.

Iago is understood to have a €100m (£87m) release clause for foreign clubs in his contract that is set to run until 2028.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Could Chelsea repeat familiar strategy?

Chelsea have developed a strategy of heavily scouting South America for players with potential to grow into stars of the future.

Estevao, Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel, Aaron Anselmino, Kendry Paez and Deivid Washington are among those who joined the club as part of the strategy.

Those additions have had varying degrees of success, and many of them have since left, but the potential to find a player like Estevao makes it a transfer strategy worth persisting with.