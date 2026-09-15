Liverpool vs. Spurs team news: Andoni Iraola confirms one starter, hints at rotation for EFL Cup tie

Andoni Iraola has revealed that goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will start Liverpool's EFL Cup third round tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseyside giants head into Tuesday's all-Premier League showdown looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign.

However, Saturday's goalless draw with Fulham left Iraola with much to ponder ahead of welcoming Spurs to Anfield.

With Liverpool not boasting the biggest squad, the Spaniard will inevitably make changes to his starting lineup.

Iraola has acknowledged that second-choice Mamardashvili will be one of the fresh faces drafted into the team.

© Iconsport / News Images

Iraola reveals Liverpool team news ahead of Spurs EFL Cup tie

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Iraola admitted that he was keen to hand an opportunity to the Georgia international.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is also in line to accumulate his first minutes of 2026-27 after injury.

He told reporters: "I rate Giorgi very highly, I know him from his years in Spain. We tried to sign him for Bournemouth before I came here, he is a very good goalkeeper.

"He is going to start tomorrow. Joe is training with the team and is available for tomorrow. It's a matter of deciding how much he can play."

Iraola also suggested that he would heavily rotate his squad, adding: "It's the third game [in seven days]. It's the worst scenario in terms of schedule, we haven't been lucky.

“We are in a position where I have to learn who is ready to play and who is ready to rest so their performance level doesn't drop.

"I had an idea with some of them, but for some of them it is new as they haven't played as many games before."

© Imago / News Images

Which Liverpool backup players could start against Spurs?

Trey Nyoni and Lewis Koumas could both be handed starts for Liverpool having been included in Iraola's plans for the first half of the season.

Nineteen-year-old Nyoni, a midfielder, has only racked up 19 minutes this season, while attacker Koumas has made three substitute outings.

Having been named in the group for last week's Champions League fixture versus Atletico Madrid, Luke Chambers, James McDonnell and Jayden Danns should also feature in the squad.