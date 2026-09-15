Tottenham injury news: Roberto De Zerbi reveals Mohammed Kudus fitness boost ahead of EFL Cup tie

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Mohammed Kudus is an option to start Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Kudus returned to action at the end of August after missing the second half of last season and Ghana's World Cup campaign with a quad injury.

The attacker has featured as a substitute in three consecutive matches, including Saturday's goalless draw against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

De Zerbi's charges will return to action on Tuesday for an EFL Cup third-round clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

De Zerbi reveals Kudus fitness boost

Speaking ahead of the game, the Spurs boss was asked whether Kudus and James Maddison are in a position to start games.

“Kudus can start, because in terms of physical condition he's better, James not yet," De Zerbi said.

Kudus is pushing to start anywhere in the three behind the striker in De Zerbi's preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

However, Maddison evidently still needs time to get up to speed after suffering a shoulder fracture in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Brentford.

The 29-year-old missed the next three competitive games before he returned as a late substitute at the weekend.

© Imago / Mark Pain

De Zerbi snubs Richarlison for cup tie

Richarlison has been left out of Tottenham's 25-man Premier League squad, although he is eligible to feature in the cup competitions.

However, De Zerbi has already explained that Richarlison will not feature in the third-round clash, with the striker at risk of not playing any competitive football before the end of the calendar year.

Spurs are also without Pedro Porro, Sandro Tonali, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Dejan Kulusevski due to injury.