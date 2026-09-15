Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Michael Carrick's future at Man United amid early-season struggles

Manchester United "maintain total faith and confidence" in head coach Michael Carrick despite the team's early-season struggles, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, with the result leaving the team down in 13th spot in the Premier League table.

Man United opened their Champions League league stage with a 4-0 success over Sabah, but they have won one, drawn one and lost two of their opening four league games of the season.

There have been suggestions that Carrick is already under pressure ahead of two big matches for Man United, with the Red Devils facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's trip to Fulham in the Premier League.

However, transfer expert Romano has insisted that Carrick has the full support of senior figures at Old Trafford, with the Englishman being backed to turn the situation around.

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Man United "maintain total faith and confidence" in Carrick

“Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick,” Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back. They tried. It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“United didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’ They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick. They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too. What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break. So that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

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Carrick future: What happens now?

The show goes on, for now.

Carrick is preparing his Man United team for Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with a slick Brighton outfit, and the Seagulls will provide a major test for the 20-time English champions.

The 45-year-old is not under pressure at this moment in time, but back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Fulham ahead of the international break would place Man United in a mini-crisis.