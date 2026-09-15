Man City lineup vs. Norwich City: Predicted XI for the Citizens as Enzo Maresca considers handing out two debuts

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca could hand debuts to Geronimo Rulli and Allan in Thursday's EFL Cup third-round contest with Norwich City.

Rulli is likely to be introduced between the sticks, while Allan will hope to receive his first minutes in a Man City shirt, having been an unused substitute in the team's last two matches.

Man City will definitely be without the services of Phil Foden, with the Englishman suspended following his red card in the Manchester derby against Manchester United on Sunday.

Jeremy Doku is a major doubt due to a calf injury; it is unlikely that the Belgium international will be risked for the League Cup fixture with Norwich.

Maresca is set to ring the changes for this match, with Vitor Reis, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye potentially coming in alongside Rulli and Allan.

Man City will continue their Premier League campaign against Sunderland on Sunday, so Maresca will want to give players a rest ahead of that contest.

However, Erling Haaland could continue in the final third of the field, as the striker bids to add to the six goals that he has already scored during the 2026-27 campaign.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Kovacic, Bouaddi; Allan, Ndiaye, Semenyo; Haaland