Man City transfer news: Sky Blues eye PSV Eindhoven sensation but Bayern Munich hold advantage

Manchester City are reportedly set to face stiff competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven's exciting young talent Paul Wanner.

The 20-year-old Austrian has flourished in the Eredivisie and is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

He made a strong impression last season, contributing five goals and four assists in 33 appearances, though he has started the current campaign more quietly with no goals and one assist in eight matches. His name has nonetheless been cropping up at leading European clubs in recent days.

Manchester City and Real Madrid circle Wanner

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According to Polish outlet Portowy, as reported by Team Talk, the central midfielder, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder or right winger, has caught the eye of Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are also understood to be keeping tabs on Martin Zubimendi, who is currently a squad player at Arsenal and could be available in the January transfer window.

Wanner, who wears the number 10 shirt at PSV Eindhoven, could be set to move on in the coming months, even if his club are reluctant to let him go. Concrete approaches from clubs of this calibre are expected to test PSV Eindhoven's resolve quickly, despite the Austrian international, who has earned seven senior caps, being under contract until June 2030.

The Dutch club have placed a valuation of between £38m and £43m (€45m-50m) on their midfielder, a significant figure, but one unlikely to put off Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich could hold the decisive advantage

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Wanner came through the ranks at Bayern Munich before leaving in 2025, joining PSV Eindhoven for £13m (€15m) in pursuit of regular first-team football in a less high-profile league.

However, according to Portowy, Bayern Munich retained a preferential option on the player when he departed. The precise details of that arrangement remain unclear, but it is believed to take the form of a buy-back clause or a right to match any rival proposal, giving the German giants a significant edge over their competitors.

Whether that option ultimately proves decisive as Manchester City and others intensify their interest remains to be seen.