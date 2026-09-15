Preview: Manchester City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester City will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they take on Championship outfit Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Citizens are nine-time winners of the League Cup, including the 2025-26 competition, while Norwich have lifted the trophy on two occasions (1961-62, 1984-85).

Match preview

Man City benefitted from one of the most extraordinary VAR decisions of all time in Sunday's Manchester derby, with Erling Haaland's controversial goal handing the Citizens a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, who will still be wondering how the striker's effort was allowed to stand.

It has been a strong start to the season for Enzo Maresca's side, with the team bouncing back impressively from their defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Man City are currently second in the Premier League table on 12 points, winning their first four matches of the campaign, while they recorded a 2-0 victory over Porto in their Champions League league stage opener last week.

The Citizens are nine-time winners of the League Cup and are also the reigning champions, having recorded a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in last season's final.

Man City have faced Norwich on 72 occasions throughout history, boasting a record of 39 wins, 23 draws and 10 defeats against the Canaries, including victories in each of their last three games.

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich have actually conceded 14 times and scored zero in their last three matches against Man City - the last of which was a 4-0 victory for the Citizens in the Premier League in February 2022.

The Canaries will enter this match off the back of a 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough, with that result leaving them in 12th spot in the Championship table on nine points.

In the league, Norwich have won three and lost four of their seven games this term, while they have had to triumph in two EFL Cup fixtures to reach this stage of the competition.

Philippe Clement's side beat MK Dons 4-1 in the first round of this season's EFL Cup, before posting a 2-1 success over Cardiff City in the second round.

Norwich have won four of their last six games in all competitions, but there is no question that they will enter Thursday's clash at the Etihad Stadium as the underdogs.

Manchester City form (all competitions):

Norwich City EFL Cup form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City will be without the services of Phil Foden on Thursday, with the Englishman suspended following his red card in the Manchester derby.

Jeremy Doku is a major doubt due to a calf injury, and it is unlikely that the Belgium international will be risked for the League Cup fixture.

Man City head coach Maresca is set to ring the changes for this match, with Geronimo Rulli and Allan in line to make their debuts, while Vitor Reis, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye could also come into the starting side.

As for Norwich, Gabriel Forsyth (knee), Mirko Topic (knee), Ali Ahmed (knee) and Lucien Mahovo (knee) are out of the contest due to injury problems.

There is set to be a change between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium, with Daniel Grimshaw in line to make his second EFL Cup appearance of the campaign.

Mohamed Toure has been in excellent form this season, scoring five times in seven appearances, but the 22-year-old could start on the bench for the visitors.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Kovacic, Bouaddi; Allan, Ndiaye, Semenyo; Haaland

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama

We say: Manchester City 3-0 Norwich City

It is incredibly tough to back Norwich in this match, and it would be a shock if the Canaries were to triumph; it should be a comfortable progression to the next round for Maresca's team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.