Barcelona transfer news: Rodri shows Jose Mourinho gratitude, admits one gripe with Real Madrid boss

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has expressed his gratitude to Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho for the interest in his signature during the summer transfer window.

Once it became apparent that the World Cup winner was eager to leave Manchester City, Real Madrid initially appeared favourites to win the race for his signature.

However, Barcelona soon rivalled their Clasico rivals for the 30-year-old and ultimately agreed a deal with Man City.

Rodri has already emphasised his importance to the Barcelona squad, making three starts and two substitute outings in what has been a perfect beginning to life at Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Rodri spoke highly of the manager of Barcelona's rivals, despite admitting that he had one gripe with the Portuguese.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Rodri praises Mourinho despite one gripe with Portuguese

When quizzed on Mourinho, Rodri hinted that he was not impressed with the revelation that the pair had spoken, yet it did not impact on his admiration for the Los Blancos boss.

He said: "Well, I don’t think it’s really his place to reveal a private conversation, but he clearly expressed his desire for me to join and what I could bring to the team. He treated me very well.

"When I made my decision, I also rang him to thank him for his interest and the way he’d treated me. I think he’s a brilliant manager.

“He’s already proved that wherever he’s been during his great spells, and Real Madrid are going to be a tough opponent in this La Liga season."

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Did Rodri make right decision in turning down Real Madrid for Barcelona?

Although it remains early in the 2026-27 campaign, the general consensus is that Rodri made the right decision to join Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have scored 26 goals across six La Liga and Champions League fixtures so far, the indication being that they could dominate this season.

Rodri appears to the ideal foil for Barcelona's other star players, and while he may have taken on a similar role at the Bernabeu, he is more suited to Hansi Flick's style of football than Mourinho's.