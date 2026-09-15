Preview: Real Betis vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be aiming to continue their strong start to the campaign when they take on Getafe in Spain's top flight on Thursday evening.

The hosts are currently third in the La Liga table, three points behind leaders Barcelona, while Getafe are 14th, three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Real Betis have had an impressive start to the season, winning four and drawing one of their five league matches to collect 12 points, which has left them in third spot in the table.

The Seville outfit will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in Spain's top flight, with that game coming after a 3-2 success over Lille in their Champions League opener.

In all competitions, Manuel Pellegrini's side have won five of their six matches this season, including a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga; their only defeat was a surprising one, going down 5-2 at Levante at the end of August.

El Glorioso finished fifth in Spain's top flight last season and certainly have the look of a team capable of challenging high up the division once again.

Real Betis have won three of their last four matches against Getafe, but it was 2-0 to the capital team when the pair last locked horns in March of this year.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe have only been victorious in two of their last 11 matches against Real Betis, and the visitors will undoubtedly enter Thursday's match as the underdogs.

The Deep Blue Ones finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season to qualify for the Conference League playoff round, and they managed to overcome Partizan to book a spot in the league stage, with their first match in the competition taking place in the middle of October.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter this match off the back of successive draws with Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain's top flight.

Getafe have a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their five league matches this season, which has left them down in 14th spot in the division on five points.

The capital side have found it difficult in the final third of the field this season, only scoring three times in their opening five La Liga games of the campaign.

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Real Betis will again be without the services of Aitor Ruibal due to a knee injury, while Diego Llorente remains a doubt due to a broken nose.

Antony could come back into the starting XI on Thursday, while Pablo Fornals is set to continue in a deeper midfield position against Getafe.

Isco and Marc Roca were the team's two standout performers last time out, and the pair should again feature in the starting side.

As for Getafe, Abdel Abqar, Andres Garcia, Kiko Femenia, Juanmi and Christantus Uche are out of the contest due to injury problems.

However, Zaid Romero is available again following a suspension and is expected to come straight back into the starting side on Thursday night.

Enes Unal has scored three times in seven appearances this season, and the 29-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Boselli, Romero, Djene, Mojica; Terrats, Martin, Mangala, Satriano; Unal, Monzon

We say: Real Betis 2-0 Getafe

Getafe are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Betis, but the hosts are in excellent form, and we are backing Pellegrini's side to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.