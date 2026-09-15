Arteta 'becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of the Premier League right now' — Carragher hails Arsenal boss after Sunderland referee row

Jamie Carragher has said that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is becoming the Premier League's modern-day equivalent of Sir Alex Ferguson after the Spaniard launched a furious public attack on the officials following Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Gunners maintained their perfect start to the season — four wins from four Premier League matches — moving three points clear at the top of the table.

The afternoon was far from straightforward, however. Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot in the second half after Ezri Konsa was adjudged to have held Dan Ballard, with VAR upholding the decision.

David Raya produced a superb save to deny Enzo Le Fee's penalty before substitute Bruno Guimaraes struck for his first Arsenal goal just two minutes later. Bukayo Saka sealed the result from the spot in stoppage time.

Despite the win, Arteta could not conceal his anger in his post-match press conference, returning to the penalty decision repeatedly regardless of the question put to him. Arsenal have since sought a formal explanation from refereeing body Pro Ref.

Arteta's fury at the Sunderland penalty

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

'This is not acceptable at this level,' Arteta said after the full-time whistle. 'I watched it 20 times and I cannot find a way to understand how they think to give a penalty in that situation, or the way the VAR has to intervene.'

'I do not know what to think. I am sad that we have to discuss this after such a beautiful game. At this level, that has the gravity of something that changes the course of the season and can cost you the championship.'

Speaking to the BBC, Arteta went further. 'I am very worried and sad because this can never be a penalty,' he said. 'It is a judo roll from the opponent. Ezri does nothing. We have to take responsibility to protect the game.'

Carragher draws the Ferguson comparison

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Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, argued that Arteta's conduct was entirely calculated, and echoed the approach Ferguson made famous during Manchester United's most dominant years.

'This was Mikel Arteta becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of the Premier League right now,' the former Liverpool defender said. 'He is the don at the moment; he is the Premier League champion.'

'A lot of new managers about. He has been in his role for six or seven years, and he feels he is in a position of power to say, yeah, it was not a penalty. And I do not think it was a penalty.'

'I thought it was very interesting in the press conference; one of the journalists made a point about how, no matter what question you asked him, he kept going back to the penalty. He was determined to get the narrative out that this will not happen again to his club. But that is management. We have seen it with Sir Alex Ferguson, we have seen it with Jose Mourinho.'

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Rob Edwards, a special guest on the programme, agreed with Carragher's assessment. 'I think Jamie is right,' he said. 'He has put himself into a position now where he is looking after his team and his football club, and people will listen to the Premier League-winning manager, will they not? They will listen to him; he is a powerful voice there now.'

Arteta has been in charge at Arsenal since December 2019, having previously served as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He has accumulated nine trophies as a manager, including three Premier League titles.