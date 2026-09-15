Next England squad: Thomas Tuchel handed injury worry ahead of Friday's Three Lions announcement

Inter Milan defender John Stones has emerged as a major doubt for the next England squad.

Thomas Tuchel is currently preparing to select his first squad since the Three Lions finished in third place at the World Cup.

Tuchel may be intending to retain as much of the group from that tournament as possible, albeit with the likes of Dan Burn and Jordan Henderson potentially not being considered due to their recent injury issues.

Nevertheless, the German may opt for continuity over change ahead of a UEFA Nations League schedule against Spain, Czech Republic (a), Croatia and Czech Republic (h) between September 26 and October 6.

However, Tuchel could be left with a decision to make over Stones, one of his key squad members from the summer.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Why could John Stones miss upcoming England fixtures?

After three substitute appearances for Inter, Stones was handed his first start for the Serie A champions against Udinese on Monday night.

Inter ultimately prevailed by a 5-3 scoreline at San Siro, but the 32-year-old centre-back only lasted 62 minutes of the contest.

Stones was forced to limp off with a thigh injury just after the hour mark, making him a clear doubt for the upcoming international triple-header.

Tuchel is due to name his squad on Friday, with the size of the group potentially bigger than normal due to the different schedule.

Given that he only started training at least a week into August and has racked up just 144 minutes across four matches, no risks are likely to be taken on the former Manchester City star.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Who may replace Stones, Burn in England squad?

If Stones and Burn miss out, England would be left with Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah and Jarell Quansah as their central-defensive options from the World Cup.

Harry Maguire's chances of a recall appear in doubt courtesy of his reaction to missing out on the recent tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fikayo Tomori is yet to play competitive football for AC Milan in 2026-27, leaving Tuchel with plenty to ponder.

Levi Colwill and Jarrad Branthwaite, of Chelsea and Everton respectively, may be provided with opportunities in their places.