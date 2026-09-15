Chelsea transfer news: Estevao Willian camp 'genuinely concerned' over 19-year-old's situation

After managing a standout 12 goal contributions in all contributions during his first season as a Chelsea player, Estevao Willian's 2026-27 season under Xabi Alonso has not gone at all to plan so far.

The 19-year-old phenom has been limited to just 145 minutes across five appearances in all competitions, only starting EFL Cup fixtures and earning a paltry 20 minutes in three Premier League substitute outings.

Hampered by Alonso's favoured 3-4-3 system and the arrival of Morgan Rogers, Estevao's long-term future is now being called into serious question, even though his Stamford Bridge contract does not expire until the summer of 2033.

Furthermore, Chelsea reportedly plan to offer Estevao a new contract, and club legend John Terry has publicly backed the former Palmeiras talent to become a "top star" in West London.

However, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, South American football expert Tim Vickery revealed 'genuine concerns' in Estevao's camp, after Chelsea's 'strange half-promise' to the youngster upon his arrival in 2025.

Chelsea made 'strange half-promise' to Estevao over playing time

Tim Vickery on Estevao Willian ??️ | "There Is Genuine Concern"

The concerns in the camp of Estevao are well justified. We heard from his agents that the reason he chose Chelsea was that the club were more open to him playing as a number 10, and not from the right wing.

That is a strange promise, or half-promise, that the club made, because it has not been made by the man who is going to be picking the team. His path to that number 10 shirt has been further complicated, not only by Cole Palmer, but also by the acquisition of Morgan Rogers.

Inevitably, Estevao starts this season under a cloud of uncertainty. Where is he going to play? He came on in the recent game against Arsenal, played wide right in the last few minutes, and did extremely well.

That was not the case in the cup against Leeds, when he was taken off at half time. Every game now is almost a referendum for him to justify his selection.

Estevao camp 'genuinely concerned' about Chelsea situation

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

That is a concern, because the first season was so promising and so successful, and he is such a favourite with the Chelsea fans.

In a career, the concept of momentum is absolutely vital. Lose momentum, and it can be difficult to win it back. There is genuine concern in the camp of Estevao.

All of us who saw him grow up with Palmeiras want to see more of him playing where he wants to play. I hope that can happen for him at Chelsea.

He has a high sell-on value, and there will be no shortage of big clubs after his services if he decides he wants to leave Chelsea. But we want to see it without an interruption of momentum.

I am hoping the concerns can be eased, but I am genuinely worried by what we are seeing at the start of the season under Xabi Alonso.