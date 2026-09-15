Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson latest

Chelsea travel to the Gtech Community Stadium for Friday's matchday five action to face Brentford in a West London derby, aiming to end their two-match winless Premier League run.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to Arsenal and followed that with a 2-2 draw with Hull City at Stamford Bridge, where the Tigers probably should have defeated Xabi Alonso's men.

Having impressed with their attacking fluency since the start of the season, Chelsea's defensive frailties are now attracting attention across the board, with observers urging caution on the all-or-nothing Blues.

Separated by one place in the Premier League table, the sixth-placed world champions make the short trip to the Gtech to take on the hitherto unbeaten Bees in seventh.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Brentford, who have drawn three consecutive matches ahead of Friday's matchday five opener.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Brentford)

Chelsea remain cautious over Moises Caicedo, who has not played since a cameo against his old club, Brighton & Hove Albion, on matchday two.

The midfielder could return in some capacity on Friday, but that is contingent on receiving the all-clear from the medical team.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Brentford)

Jordan Henderson has been pictured in training for Chelsea, but he will only return from his wrist injury after multiple checks.

If the former Premier League-winning captain does not return for the trip to face his former club, he may have to wait until October for his Blues debut.

© Imago / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: Sep 18 (vs. Brentford)

After a promising pre-season, Marco Palestra has missed Chelsea's start to the campaign after sustaining a quad injury in training.

Although the summer signing recently provided an injury update, his manager has since stated that the club do not want to rush him into competitive action without assurances over his health.

Like Caicedo, Palestra's return to action on Friday depends on how swiftly he recovers to be fit for a place on the bench at least.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Still yet to play for Chelsea since his summer arrival from Strasbourg, Emmanuel Emegha's return date remains unknown.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Brentford.