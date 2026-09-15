Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos planning major midfield revival in 2027?

Real Madrid are reportedly set to spend over £100m signing a new midfielder in the transfer market next summer.

Los Blancos have made a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe leading the way for the 15-time European champions.

The Spanish giants have won four and lost one of their opening five La Liga matches, meaning that they sit second in the top-flight standings, three points behind arch rivals and title favourites Barcelona.

Despite bringing in a number of high-profile names in the summer, Real Madrid also missed out on some of their top targets including Rodri, who eventually secured a switch to Hansi Flick's men.

Looking to close the gap between themselves and Barca, Los Blancos return to La Liga action at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Tuesday night, when the Spanish powerhouses take on Elche.

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Real Madrid plotting high-profile midfield arrival?

According to journalist Mario Cortegana via Defensa Central, Real Madrid have already started to lay out their transfer plan ahead of next year's summer trading point, with a certain position in mind.

This summer, Los Blancos spent over £110m on the signing of Ivory coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, with the promising attacker becoming the most expensive signing in Bernabeu history.

Now, it is understood that Los Blancos are preparing to pay over £100m on the recruitment of a world-class central midfielder next year, looking to bolster Mourinho's options in the engine room.

Those within the corridors of power at Real Madrid believe that the club have failed to truly replace the talent and poise of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the middle of the park at the Bernabeu.

As a result, Los Blancos are plotting a swoop for one of football's best midfield players next summer, however, former Manchester City hero Rodri is off the cards after moving to Barcelona.

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Who might Real Madrid sign?

Following the transfer of Rodri to Barcelona, there is a real lack of world-class midfielders available for purchase next summer, meaning that Real Madrid are set to fish in shallow waters.

Part of the Paris Saint-Germain team that has won back-to-back Champions League honours, Joao Neves and Vitinha are two options that are likely to tickle the fancy of those in charge at the Bernabeu.

However, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid would have the pulling power to lure either of the dynamic pair away from Parc des Princes, where Luis Enrique's side have proven their tag as the best club side in the world recently.