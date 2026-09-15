Preview: Juventus vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

Italian giants Juventus will host Dutch hopefuls NEC on Thursday evening, when the pair commence their Europa League campaigns.

Albeit in a different manner, both clubs let Champions League qualification slip through their grasp, so they must now tackle UEFA's second-tier competition.

Match preview

After a costly collapse at the end of last term - taking just five points from their final five games - Juventus failed to make the top four in Serie A, missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Appointed part-way through another sub-par campaign, interim coach Luciano Spalletti was spared the sack and gained an extended contract, but his squad has made a mixed start to the new season.

Having edged past Frosinone and Parma, they required a last-gasp leveller to avoid defeat at home to AC Milan, before suffering a very painful setback on Sunday.

After twice coming back from behind, Spalletti's side went in search of victory but were caught on the counter by Sassuolo, whose 94th-minute winner was struck by Vasilije Adzic - a player currently on loan from Juve.

So, the Bianconeri must aim to bounce straight back from defeat as they enter their latest continental campaign.

Two-time European champions, Juve have a rich heritage behind them, while their vastly experienced coach is very familiar with this competition.

Juventus will be the fifth club Spalletti has managed in the Europa League - following Zenit St Petersburg, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli - and he has only lost twice across 18 group fixtures.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

By contrast with their illustrious hosts, NEC are featuring in European competition for only the fourth time to date - and the first time in 17 years.

Dick Schreuder's side defied expectations to finish third in last season's Eredivisie, earning a place in Champions League qualifying.

Having conquered Olympiacos in their opening contest, the Dutch club were just a step away from reaching the league phase, but they subsequently lost to Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs.

Though they were emphatically defeated 6-1 on aggregate - losing 3-1 in Nijmegen, then 3-0 in Norway - direct entry to the Europa League was a big consolation.

Like Juventus, domestic results have been mixed: after winning their first two away games but claiming only one point from a potential six on home turf, NEC were well beaten last week.

A 3-0 loss to newly promoted Cambuur was not the best way to warm up for a challenging trip to Turin.

Juventus form (all competitions):

NEC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AAP

Hit by an early injury crisis, Spalletti has to find the right balance between Juve's various commitments, so some squad rotation is expected on Thursday.

The hosts will be without Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal, Jeremie Boga, Jeff Ekhator and captain Manuel Locatelli, the latter of whom has just undergone knee surgery and could be sidelined until next spring.

Lloyd Kelly must also serve a suspension, but Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie have returned to full training and should both make the squad.

Misfiring strikers Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani will vie to lead the hosts' attack, while NEC's should be led by Kaj Serhuis, with regular frontman Bryan Linssen currently injured.

Ahmetcan Kaplan, Deveron Fonville and goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz are also unavailable; the latter is suspended after being sent off in the Champions League playoff against Bodo/Glimt.

Supporting Serhuis up front, Serbian schemer Dusan Tadic is set to link up with his fellow veteran, 38-year-old captain Tjaronn Chery.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Celik, Lucumi, Gatti, Cambiaso; Sarr, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Gonzalez, Alajbegovic; Woltemade

NEC possible starting lineup:

Polster; Sandler, Storm, Bras; Tahaui, Lebreton, Nejasmic, Bischoff; Tadic, Chery; Serhuis

We say: Juventus 3-1 NEC

Given their injury situation, Juventus could have one eye on protecting players for Sunday's league game against Atalanta, but even a shadow team should be able to beat NEC.

The visitors boast some talent and a dash of European experience, but they were outclassed by Bodo/Glimt and have been leaking lots of goals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.