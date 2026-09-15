Man United transfer news: Red Devils to 'reignite interest' in long-term Harry Maguire replacement

Manchester United have been tipped to reignite their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during next summer's transfer window.

The 20-time English champions were heavily linked with Branthwaite in the summer of 2024.

It is understood that the Red Devils had at least two offers rejected for Branthwaite ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the Englishman has since signed a new contract until June 2030.

A long-term hamstring injury meant that the 24-year-old only made 10 appearances for Everton during the 2025-26 campaign, but he has been in strong form at the start of this season.

According to former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, Branthwaite is still very much on the club's radar.

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Man United 'eyeing' 2027 move for Branthwaite

"Man United have got to address their defensive issues sooner rather than later," Brown told Football Insider. "When I look at that Everton back four, for example, there are such clear differences in the desire and willingness to defend compared to what I see from Man United.

"[James] Tarkowski is excellent every week, and Branthwaite alongside him always impresses, and hopefully he can stay fit for the full season.

"In terms of Man United's defence, they're going to be looking at new targets for next year, and Branthwaite is somebody who has been high on their list for a long time.

"Obviously he had those injury issues which were definitely a concern, but he's returned to the Everton side and they will be hoping to keep him there.

"Man United are going to have scouts watching Branthwaite closely this season, becuse if he can get back to the sort of form he's shown before, he will certainly be an option.

"It's not something I would expect to see in January, they will want to track him over the course of a full season, but it's a move I can see Man United making."

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Branthwaite has been impressive for Everton this season

Branthwaite has been in impressive form for Everton at the start of this season, with the Englishman making four Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Everton have him on a deal until 2030, but if he stays fit, it will surely not be long before a move to a major club arrives given his skill set.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Branthwaite is dominant in the air, while he is also quick and excellent on the ball; Man United are believed to see him as the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire.