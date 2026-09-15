Bayern Munich learn 'final' Harry Kane contract decision amid Man Utd, Tottenham rumours

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 33-year-old enjoyed his best-ever goalscoring campaign last term in the colours of the Bundesliga champions, meaning that he is rightly one of the favourites to win this year's Balon d'Or award.

Despite his loyalties to Arsenal, England midfielder Declan Rice has stated that he is hoping that ex-Spurs hero Kane wins the ultimate individual prize, with the pair playing together at the World Cup.

The Munich man and Jude Bellingham were the stars of the show in North America for Thomas Tuchel's troops over the summer as they reached the semi-finals, losing to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Kane racked up his 100th Bundesliga goal on Sunday afternoon, when Vincent Kompany's men secured a narrow 2-1 success over top-flight minnows Elversberg, who played in the fourth tier as recently as 2022.

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Kane edging towards contract agreement?

According to TEAMtalk, both Manchester United and Tottenham have suffered a serious blow in their possible pursuits of Kane, who is now regarded by some as England's greatest-ever footballer.

The report claims that the 33-year-old is committed to the project at the Allianz Arena and is set to remain at the Bavarian giants past the conclusion of his current contract, which expires in June 2027.

It is understood that Bayern Munich believe it is a matter of when, not if Kane puts pen to paper on new terms, with the club hoping to resolve the situation before the international break at the end of September.

This comes as a blow to Man Utd and Spurs, who are both willing to explore a deal for the England legend if he somehow becomes available during the summer transfer window of 2027.

Kane's party have shown their willingness to consider other options outside of Munich, with the attacker's agent meeting with representatives of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal over the summer.

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The best striker in the land

Previously ridiculed for his lack of team honours, Kane is the butt of precisely zero jokes right now, with the veteran striker earning his title as one of the best attackers in the current generation at footballers.

You can point towards Erling Haaland's robotic, poaching instincts or Kylian Mbappe's frightening pace, but when we are talking about a complete footballer, Kane is the man at the top of the mountain.

All Kane needs now is a major title with England, which could come as soon as the finals of the UEFA Nations League next summer.