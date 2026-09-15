Preview: Bristol City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Bristol City will be looking to respond to back-to-back defeats when they welcome Watford to Ashton Gate on Friday evening for their third game in the space of six days.

The Robins are aiming to strengthen their promotion credentials under Michael Skubala, while the Hornets arrive in Bristol looking for just third Championship victory of the season following a poor start under their new manager.

Match preview

Bristol City made an encouraging start under Skubala after overcoming a difficult opening week to collect 10 points from their first five league matches, but the Robins have since suffered successive Championship defeats for the first time under their new manager.

The Robins enjoyed an unbeaten spell against Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Preston North End and Burnley before suffering a 4-1 loss away to Southampton at the weekend and a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted Lincoln City, leaving them 13th after seven league outings.

Despite the disappointing results, Bristol City created plenty of opportunities, registering 11 more shots than Southampton and twice as many as Lincoln City, suggesting that the two defeats were perhaps harsh on Skubala's side.

Sitting below mid-table after seven matches, the Robins will be looking to climb the table with a win at Ashton Gate on Friday night, which would lift them back into the playoff places.

They return home for the second time in the space of four days for what is their third league outing in less than week, hoping to improve a home record that has already produced three defeats already this season following a 2025-26 campaign in which they won just nine league matches on their own patch.

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Watford, meanwhile, have endured a frustrating beginning to life under Alessio Dionisi, winning just twice in their opening seven Championship fixtures.

The Hornets opened the campaign with an impressive victory over Southampton but have struggled for consistency since, with their only subsequent league success coming against Preston last week, who have since relieved Paul Heckingbottom of his duties at Deepdale.

That win failed to provide lasting momentum, though, as Watford followed it with a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City, leaving them 17th in the Championship and just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Dionisi has also inherited a club that has experienced considerable managerial turnover in recent years, with Watford appointing their 12th permanent head coach since the end of the 2020-21 season.

With the Hornets struggling for results and having scored just once away from home this season, Bristol City will see Friday's contest as a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The two sides met three times last season, with Watford claiming a draw and a win before Bristol City thrashed the Hornets 5-1 in the FA Cup over the New Year period.

Bristol City Championship form:

Watford Championship form:

Team News

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Bristol City, returning home for the second time in four days, could name an unchanged XI once again, although Skubala may be tempted to freshen things up given the quick turnaround between fixtures and consecutive losses.

Changes could be made in attack, with Sam Greenwood and Dom Ballard among those pushing for recalls, while Rio Cardines is expected to retain his place at full-back after making an impressive start to the season, with his five assists more than any other player in the division.

The only absentee for the Robins remains Luke McNally, with the Irish defender still sidelined by the cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since January 2025.

Watford, meanwhile, are likely to be forced into several changes after suffering further injury problems during their recent home defeat to Stoke City.

Jordan Zemura was withdrawn shortly before half time and will miss Friday's trip to Ashton Gate, with Omar Haktab expected to come in at left-back.

Zemura joins a lengthy injury list that includes Marc Bola, Jeremy Ngakia, Branimir Mlacic, Jack Grieves, Edoardo Bove, Kwadwo Baah and Myron Boadu.

Michail Antonio joined the Hornets last week and was named among the substitutes for the defeat to Stoke.

The former West Ham forward has not played since December 2024 after spending around 20 months recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash, but he could make his Watford debut at Ashton Gate on Friday.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Cardines, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Williams, Knight; Hirakawa, Ballard, Twine; Tolaj

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Keben, Pollock, Coulibaly, Haktab; Kayembe, Kyprianou; Maamma, Bravo, Mavididi; Doumbia

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Watford

Bristol City should have enough attacking quality and home advantage on their side to overcome a Watford side that has struggled to find consistency.

The Hornets may make this competitive, but we expect the Robins to claim a narrow victory and move closer to the playoff places.

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