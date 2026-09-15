Preview: Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan - prediction, team news, lineups

Stepping up a tier in the European pecking order, Crystal Palace will kick off their bid for more continental glory on Thursday, when they welcome Lech Poznan to Selhurst Park.

Last season's Conference League winners are now set to make their Europa League debut against Poland's reigning champions.

Match preview

Becoming the third English club to win the Conference League in its brief five-year history, Crystal Palace lifted the trophy in Leipzig last season, crowning Oliver Glasner's historic reign.

Palace were also the first team to win any major silverware in their debut European campaign since 1988, highlighting the scale of that breakthrough achievement.

En route, the Eagles went unbeaten across their last six home matches - having lost the first to AEK Larnaca - but some sub-par domestic form in south London seems to be continuing under new boss Pierre Sage.

Following Sunday's dramatic 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town, the French coach has lost his first two league matches at Selhurst Park - though his side did recently beat Middlesbrough there in the EFL Cup.

As a result, Palace have still earned just 11 Premier League points on home turf in 2026 - and they sit 16th in the early table - so Sage will seek a prompt response on Thursday evening.

© Iconsport / Newspix

While Crystal Palace are playing their first European fixture of the season, Lech Poznan had to come through qualifying in order to claim their place in the Europa League.

After dropping out of Champions League contention with a penalty-shootout loss to Danish side AGF, Lech swept aside Faroese club KI Klaksvik and shock Swiss champions Thun.

The latter were hammered 7-0 by Niels Frederiksen's relentless team in Poznan, before a 2-2 draw in the second leg saw Lech stroll straight through the playoffs.

After reaching the Conference League's last 16 last term, the Railwaymen soon went on to retain the Polish title, thereby qualifying for UEFA competition in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1985.

Lech's defence has started with five wins from seven games in the highly competitive Ekstraklasa, though they were beaten 2-1 by new leaders Gornik Zabzre last week, despite leading with 15 minutes remaining.

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Lech Poznan Europa League form:

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Crystal Palace will again be without Dean Henderson, Chadi Riad and Jean-Philippe Mateta due to injury, while Eddie Nketiah remains a doubt.

Following his failure to leave in the transfer window, Ismaila Sarr has been sidelined by a groin problem, but the Eagles' top scorer in last season's Conference League success could now be back in action.

After making eight changes for the recent EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough, Sage is likely to rotate less extensively on Thursday.

While Sarr racked up nine European goals last term, Swedish winger Pontus Walemark hit six in six qualifiers for Lech Poznan this summer.

He should supply compatriot Mikael Ishak up front; Lech's veteran captain has scored a record 18 goals from 28 major European appearances for the club.

Injured trio Daniel Hakans, Alex Douglas and Antoni Kozubal are set to join long-term absentee Ali Gholizadeh on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Mingueza, Richards, Ahanor; Khalaily, Timber, Wharton, Chilwell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Murawski, Berggren; Walemark, Rodriguez, Sayyadmanesh; Ishak

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Lech Poznan

With consecutive titles in the Polish top flight, Lech Poznan pose a real threat to Crystal Palace, who are still finding their feet under new management.

So, the Conference League winners may have to make do with a home point on their Europa League debut.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.