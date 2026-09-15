Five clubs JJ Gabriel could join after shock Manchester United transfer request

Manchester United have been left stunned after highly-rated youngster JJ Gabriel asked to leave the club, just days after scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut.

The 15-year-old, who has been in the Red Devils academy since the age of 11, was reportedly on course to be included in Michael Carrick's squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round, when an appearance would have seen him become the club's youngest-ever senior player.

However, JJ Gabriel's future has now been put in doubt after news that the youngster has formally requested the immediate cancellation of his registration at Manchester United, which would see him become a free agent.

The club have been taken aback by the news, though they are reportedly still hopeful of resolving the situation, but that will not stop clubs from across Europe expressing their interest in the teenage sensation.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at five clubs JJ Gabriel could join following his shock transfer request.

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Real Madrid are an obvious potential destination given their recent reputation for recruiting some of the world's most highly-rated youngsters, while Los Blancos are also often viewed as the best club in world football.

JJ Gabriel has also previously been linked with a move to the Spanish giants, while it has recently been noted that the 15-year-old follows the club and many of its players on social media.

However, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande, Endrick and numerous others at the club, as well as Franco Mastantuono out on loan, a pathway to the first team is hard to see.

As it has been reported that a large reason for JJ Gabriel's request to leave Manchester United is due to a lack of first-team opportunities, this could, therefore, be an unlikely move.

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Barcelona, in contrast, are known for facilitating young stars, with countless La Masia graduates playing hundreds of games for the club and going on to become some of the world's best players.

The likes of Lionel Messi and, in more recent years, Lamine Yamal are perfect examples of the pathway that Barcelona can offer to talented young forwards, and JJ Gabriel could fancy his chances of becoming the club's next best academy graduate.

There have also been long-standings links between Barcelona and the 15-year-old, including the player being strongly linked to the Catalan club before signing a new contract at Manchester United in 2024.

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Bayern Munich could also be an intriguing destination for JJ Gabriel, particularly given the club's continued investment in helping facilitate and develop young talent in the first team.

Lennart Karl is the most recent and best graduate from the Bayern Munich academy, and after earning plenty of minutes throughout the 2025-26 season, JJ Gabriel may look to follow in the German's footsteps.

Being able to play alongside the likes of Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala could also interest the youngster, with huge experience and talent on offer to help JJ Gabriel's development.

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If JJ Gabriel opted to stay in England, moving to the Premier League champions and best team in the country could be a particularly attractive option.

Arsenal are not only looking to stamp their authority over the English top-flight, with the Gunners competing to retain their Premier League title, but they are also fighting to secure their first-ever Champions League trophy, and JJ Gabriel could be interested in joining a side searching for such success.

The club also have plenty of recent academy graduates to point to as examples of what JJ Gabriel could be offered, with Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly becoming stars at the Emirates.

Max Dowman, who is only a year older than JJ Gabriel, is also another example of a young talent joining the first team in recent seasons, and the current Man Utd man could be interested in joining Dowman at Arsenal.

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Finally, Chelsea have placed a clear emphasis on signing some of the world's most talented young players in recent years, and JJ Gabriel would certainly fit that criteria.

The Blues have also held interest in JJ Gabriel before, with reports earlier in the summer that they were interested in the teenager, and the recent news is only likely to ramp up their efforts to acquire the 15-year-old's signature.

However, with countless attackers already at the club, including the established Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, a blocked pathway to the first team may make JJ Gabriel look elsewhere.