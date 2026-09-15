Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick delivers Alejandro Balde update as Man United, Liverpool 'circle'

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that it is "only natural" that Alejandro Balde is "not happy" about his current playing situation.

Balde's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with Manchester United thought to have explored signing the Spain international before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool are also believed to be keen, with the Reds said to be considering making a move during the January transfer window.

Man United are looking for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, while Milos Kerkez is currently struggling at Liverpool, so both clubs are in the market for new left-backs.

Flick has admitted that Balde is "not happy about not playing".

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Flick: Balde "not happy" with current situation at Barca

“He’s not happy about not playing, about not getting any playing time. He was used to being a key player and it’s only natural that he’s not happy," Flick told reporters.

“He’s handling it well. I’m not unhappy with him at all. Everyone is competing for a place, and we always have players who can play in that position. But managing that is the hardest part.“

The 22-year-old has not played a single minute of football for Barcelona this season.

Indeed, Xavi Espart has become the new first-choice left-back, with the 19-year-old hugely impressive in the early stages of the campaign.

Joao Cancelo is also ahead of Balde when it comes to the pecking order at left-back.

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Balde future: What happens now?

Balde has made over 40 appearances in three of his last four campaigns in the Barcelona first team, so this is a new situation for the defender, who is clearly frustrated.

The Spaniard is said to be determined to remain at Barcelona and prove his worth, but if it becomes clear that he is not in Flick's plans moving forward, then a difficult decision will have to be made.

Man United and Liverpool could both offer Balde the chance to play for another major club, and his future is certainly under the microscope ahead of the January transfer window.