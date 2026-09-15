Exciting Barcelona teenager pens new and improved contract at Camp Nou

Barcelona have announced that teenage forward Hamza Abdelkarim has extended his contract with the Catalan outfit until the summer of 2030.

The 18-year-old initially joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in January, spending the second half of the 2025-26 campaign with the club's second team.

Abdelkarim was promoted to the senior side upon his arrival on a permanent basis over the summer, initially penning a deal until June 2029.

However, due to his development, Barcelona have extended the attacker's contract until 2030, with the new deal including improved terms and a substantially higher release clause.

It is understood that the Egypt international's release clause has risen from €15m (£13m) to €150m (£128m).

Abdelkarim extends Barcelona contract until 2030

The forward scored twice for Barcelona during pre-season and has since made his competitive debut against Rayo Vallecano in Spain's top flight.

Abdelkarim has been in the matchday squad for each of Barcelona's six first-team matches at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

“It’s a dream to be at this club and represent it. Playing time is the coach’s decision and I respect that. I work every day to improve,” he said after signing a new deal.

“I need time to get better and help the team. I know the minutes will come and I have to be ready when they do. It’s a dream, as I say, to come here with the idea of winning many trophies and contributing goals, which is my job as a striker.

We’ve got Hamza for years to come ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVLYeqOnyL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 15, 2026

Abdelkarim has impressed since arriving at Barcelona

“I don’t know if I’ll play with the reserve team. I don’t think I shouldn’t, and I shouldn’t be ashamed if I do.

“It’s very important to get playing time, score goals, train with the first team, and prove myself on the pitch, wherever it may be - with the first team, the reserves, the national team… I work every day for that.

“I repeat. I want to score goals, win trophies, especially the Champions League. But I prefer to talk about goals rather than dreams, because that’s how I see it.”

Abdelkarim has been capped on six occasions by Egypt.