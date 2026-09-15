Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'fear' JJ Gabriel could join Premier League rival

Manchester United reportedly fear that highly rated young talent JJ Gabriel could move to neighbours Manchester City.

Arguably the biggest story of the post-summer transfer window, the 15-year-old has asked to leave Old Trafford after he was not involved in Man Utd's opening Champions League game.

It has been reported that Gabriel has asked the club to release him from his current agreement, although the Red Devils remain determined to keep him.

Man Utd had planned to include Gabriel in their matchday squad for Wednesday evening's EFL Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the latest development could derail those plans.

The youngster has scored five goals in his three appearances for the Under-21s and Under-19s and is seen as an extraordinary young talent.

Man City could lure JJ Gabriel away from Man Utd?

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

A host of heavyweight European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, have reportedly shown interest in the youngster already.

Likewise, virtually all major Premier League clubs have spoken to the player's representatives, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race for his signature.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils fear that City could come up with a lucrative offer to lure Gabriel away.

The Red Devils hope to salvage the situation and repair their relationship with Gabriel and his entourage, and are likely to demand a significant compensation fee if he leaves.

Past transfer relationships between Manchester clubs

© Imago / Sportimage

Both clubs have raided each other's academies in recent years, with Darren Fletcher's twin sons, Jack and Tyler, moving to Old Trafford in 2023.

Man City signed Harrison Parker, while Man Utd brought David Eze and Karim Cassim from their rivals' academy.

With the youngster's contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign, a move away from Old Trafford looks highly likely at the moment.