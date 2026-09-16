Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

The Gtech Community Stadium will play host to a fascinating West London derby on Friday evening, as Brentford welcome Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from four matches, while Brentford are seventh in the division on six points.

Match preview

Brentford are unbeaten across six matches in all competitions this season - winning three and drawing three - and the Bees will enter Friday's contest off the back of a 2-1 victory over Reading in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Keith Andrews' side recorded a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League match of the season, and they have since drawn three straight matches against Leeds United, Sunderland and Bournemouth in England's top flight.

Brentford are seventh in the Premier League table on six points, and they will now be looking for their second league win of the campaign in their final game ahead of the international break.

The Bees are actually winless in all five of their home Premier League games with Chelsea, although each of the last four have finished level.

Incredibly, 10 of Brentford's last 14 Premier League matches have been drawn, while Chelsea have just one win from their last six Premier League away games, and the Blues have not been convincing in their last two fixtures in England's top flight.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea's start to the campaign has been chaotic, boasting a record of two wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening four league matches to collect seven points, which has left them sixth.

Xabi Alonso's side are the second-highest goalscorers in the Premier League this term, having found the back of the net on 10 occasions, but they have conceded nine, which is the most in the top nine.

The Blues will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Hull City, while their last away game in England's top flight ended in a 2-1 defeat to the champions Arsenal.

Chelsea also beat Leeds United 6-3 at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup last week, so it has been an entertaining start to the season for the London club, who have been tipped as potential outside challengers for the Premier League title this term.

The Blues recorded a 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League last time out, but it was 2-2 at the Brentford Community Stadium in 2025-26.

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brentford will be without the services of Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Kafe Furo (unknown) for the West London derby.

Meanwhile, Mathias Jensen (fitness) is a doubt for the Premier League contest.

Kevin Schade has been a standout performer for Brentford this season, scoring three times in five appearances, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third.

Meanwhile, Igor Thiago will be aiming to add to his one goal for the campaign.

As for Chelsea, Joao Pedro and Reece James both missed training on Tuesday, but there has been no suggestion of an injury for either, so the duo are expected to be available.

Moises Caicedo (calf), Marco Palestra (fitness), Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) also all have chances of being available against Brentford.

Pep Chavarria could benefit from Jorrel Hato's disappointing showing against Hull to start as the left-sided wing-back, while Maxence Lacroix is also expected to return.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have both been in excellent form this season, and the pair are certain starters in the final third of the field.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

We say: Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea have a lot of quality in the final third, but Brentford are a serious outfit, and we are expecting the Bees to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Friday night.

Recent history suggests that Brentford will avoid defeat here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.