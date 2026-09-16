Barcelona 'keeping tabs' on Bayern Munich star as alternative option to Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who is yet to sign a new contract with the German giants.

The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table with 15 points from five matches and have already scored 21 goals in the league.

During the summer window, Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid were adamant that they would not sell the Argentina international to a rival club.

Barcelona have plenty of flexibility in their attacking unit, but Hansi Flick lacks an out-and-out striker following Robert Lewandowski's departure at the end of his contract.

Harry Kane future: Barcelona keeping tabs on Bayern star

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Sven Hoppe/dpa

Since joining the Bavarian giants from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Harry Kane has already established himself as a club legend.

The England striker has scored 150 goals and registered 34 assists in just 150 games, which is nothing short of sensational.

Last season, Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern, but his overall contribution goes far beyond his goals and assists.

Kane has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2027 and is currently in talks with the club over a new deal.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Blaugrana are still keeping tabs on his contract situation, although expectations are high that Kane will sign a new deal with Bayern.

Harry Kane: Bayern striker not going anywhere

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Kane has said time and again that he is enjoying his life in Germany and sees no reason to leave the club anytime soon, as he wants to win more trophies.

Both the striker and the club are reportedly relaxed about the contract situation, and it is widely expected that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

Barcelona reportedly view Kane as an alternative option to Alvarez, and while a potential transfer may look tempting, Bayern would do everything in their power to keep him at the club for at least a few more years.