Manchester City transfer news: Erling Haaland exit date becoming increasingly clear?

Erling Haaland has been at Manchester City since 2022. The question now is how much longer the Norwegian will stay.

Having tormented Borussia Dortmund's opponents between 2020 and 2022, Manchester City persuaded Haaland to sign for a fee of just £51m (€60m), a deal that has since looked more like highway robbery than a transfer.

Under Pep Guardiola, the striker broke numerous records, including becoming the fastest player in history to reach 100 Premier League goals. This season, under new manager Enzo Maresca, Haaland remains firmly on his own extraordinary standards, having scored six goals in six appearances.

According to TeamTalk, however, the remarkable story between Haaland and Manchester City may be drawing towards its conclusion. A summer 2027 exit is now widely viewed as the most likely scenario.

Manchester City: The gentleman's agreement paving the way for Haaland's exit

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When Haaland signed his extended contract in January 2025, tying him to the Etihad Stadium until June 2034, Manchester City took the opportunity to remove all of the contractual clauses that had previously given cause for concern.

Yet, according to sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, options remain within the agreement that could still provide a route out for the striker. More significantly, there is understood to be a gentleman's agreement between Haaland and City's hierarchy: should the 25-year-old decide he wants a new challenge, the club would be prepared to look at the situation rather than simply blocking a departure.

The summer of 2027 is increasingly viewed as the ideal moment for such a move.

Haaland was never seriously considering leaving City in 2026, determined to keep his focus on the World Cup in North America with Norway, a tournament that proved historic for his country, with the Norwegians reaching the quarter-finals.

Looking further ahead, Euro 2028 would present the same potential distraction. That leaves 2027, a summer free of major international competition, as the logical window.

Real Madrid lead the race as Barcelona weigh their options

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According to TeamTalk, two clubs are moving forward in earnest on the basis that 2027 could open the door: Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both Spanish sides are believed to see the Norwegian as the ideal addition to their respective forward lines.

Real Madrid appear to hold the advantage for two reasons. Financially, the capital club are best placed to meet a transfer fee that could be estimated at around £170m (€200m). They also have the added attraction of the chance for Haaland to link up with Kylian Mbappe in what would arguably be the most formidable striking partnership in football.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have made Julian Alvarez their primary striking target, and the Argentine from Atletico Madrid is expected to cost considerably less than Haaland. The Catalan club's resources mean that pursuing both targets simultaneously would be a considerable ask, and the Haaland trail may cool accordingly.

Whatever transpires in the months ahead, one thing appears increasingly clear: if Haaland does indeed decide to move on, 2027 is the window most likely to make it happen.