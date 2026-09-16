EFL Cup
Liverpool
Sep 15, 2026 8.00pm
3
1
HT : 1 0
FT Anfield
Spurs
  • Alexis Mac Allister 21' goal
  • Ronald Araujo 36' yellowcard
  • Jeremie Frimpong 40' yellowcard
  • Cody Gakpo 54' goal
  • Milos Kerkez 75' yellowcard
  • Andoni Iraola 88' yellowcard
  • Dominik Szoboszlai 90'+1' goal
  • yellowcard Omar Marmoush 41'
  • yellowcard Rodrigo Bentancur 45'+3'
  • goal Conor Gallagher 69'

Liverpool transfer news: Why Tottenham EFL Cup win will help Andoni Iraola fend off Arsenal 'interest' in key attacker

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Why Reds' Spurs win should help Iraola fend of Gunners' 'interest' in attacker
© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News, Alberto Lingria/Xinhua, Azzuu

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is of interest to Arsenal, who are monitoring his gametime at Anfield, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds enjoyed a fruitful evening on Tuesday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home to advance into the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola's frontline looked threatening throughout, especially youngster Ngumoha, who started on the right side of attack.

There were fears that the arrival of Bradley Barcola would limit Ngumoha's minutes at a time when the 18-year-old needs consistent time on the pitch to reach his full potential.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that the Gunners are monitoring Ngumoha's development, with the winger currently only contracted to Liverpool until 2028.

© Iconsport / Billy Myers/ZUMA Press Wire

Rio Ngumoha to Arsenal: Why Spurs win should dispel gametime narrative

Ngumoha was a bright spark against Spurs on Tuesday, with the teenager creating Alexis Mac Allister's opener, while also playing a key role in Cody Gakpo's goal.

That start was the teenager's third start for the Reds this season, meaning he has been trusted to feature in half of the team's games in 2026-27.

While some were concerned about the arrival of Barcola, it should be noted that the Frenchman was shifted to the right in order to accommodate Nguomha in his favoured role on the left against Atletico Madrid on September 9.

It is easy to forget that Ngumoha is still young and inexperienced, so it will be important to manage his minutes to prevent potential injury issues arising.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Is Rio Ngumoha in Liverpool's best lineup under Andoni Iraola?

Despite taking charge of six Liverpool matches, Iraola is yet to settle on a preferred attack, with the only established starter Alexander Isak.

It is safe to assume that Barcola will take up a spot out wide considering he was signed for over £100m, though he is at his best on the left, the same area that Ngumoha, Gakpo and Victor Munoz are at their best in.

All of Liverpool's wide options have experience on the right side of a front three, but considering his experience, it would not be surprising if Iraola opted for Gakpo on that flank.

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