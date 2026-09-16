Liverpool transfer news: Why Tottenham EFL Cup win will help Andoni Iraola fend off Arsenal 'interest' in key attacker

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is of interest to Arsenal, who are monitoring his gametime at Anfield, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds enjoyed a fruitful evening on Tuesday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home to advance into the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola's frontline looked threatening throughout, especially youngster Ngumoha, who started on the right side of attack.

There were fears that the arrival of Bradley Barcola would limit Ngumoha's minutes at a time when the 18-year-old needs consistent time on the pitch to reach his full potential.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that the Gunners are monitoring Ngumoha's development, with the winger currently only contracted to Liverpool until 2028.

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Rio Ngumoha to Arsenal: Why Spurs win should dispel gametime narrative

Ngumoha was a bright spark against Spurs on Tuesday, with the teenager creating Alexis Mac Allister's opener, while also playing a key role in Cody Gakpo's goal.

That start was the teenager's third start for the Reds this season, meaning he has been trusted to feature in half of the team's games in 2026-27.

While some were concerned about the arrival of Barcola, it should be noted that the Frenchman was shifted to the right in order to accommodate Nguomha in his favoured role on the left against Atletico Madrid on September 9.

It is easy to forget that Ngumoha is still young and inexperienced, so it will be important to manage his minutes to prevent potential injury issues arising.

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Is Rio Ngumoha in Liverpool's best lineup under Andoni Iraola?

Despite taking charge of six Liverpool matches, Iraola is yet to settle on a preferred attack, with the only established starter Alexander Isak.

It is safe to assume that Barcola will take up a spot out wide considering he was signed for over £100m, though he is at his best on the left, the same area that Ngumoha, Gakpo and Victor Munoz are at their best in.

All of Liverpool's wide options have experience on the right side of a front three, but considering his experience, it would not be surprising if Iraola opted for Gakpo on that flank.