Man United transfer news: £34m Real Madrid star identified as 'replacement' for Joshua Zirkzee amid JJ Gabriel concerns

Manchester United have identified Real Madrid attacker Endrick as a potential January signing to replace Joshua Zirkzee, the newest report has revealed.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season, losing two of their four Premier League games, while they only have four points from 12.

Michael Carrick's side most recently lost 1-0 to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, and it was concerning that his team failed to break down their opponents despite boasting a man advantage for most of the match.

Supporters advocated for offensive reinforcements in the summer, and calls for more additions in attack have not quietened ahead of January.

TEAMtalk claim that United attempted to sign Real Madrid attacker Endrick in the summer, and despite failing to bring him to Old Trafford, they could return for him in the winter transfer window as a replacement for Zirkzee.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Endrick transfer news: Should Manchester United sign Real Madrid star?

While Transfemarkt value Endrick at £34m, prices are heavily inflated, and it would be surprising if the 20-year-old was available for less than £80m.

The Brazilian has played just four minutes this season, and his lack of gametime in 2026-27 means he has only played 967 minutes for Los Blancos since arriving in 2024.

Endrick did enjoy a productive loan spell at Lyon in the second half of 2025-26, playing 21 games, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists.

Outside of Bruno Fernandes, United do not have someone capable of reliably producing in the final third, but Endrick would help reduce their reliance on the captain at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Endrick to Manchester United: Could he block JJ Gabriel's pathway?

The addition of Endrick would be a significant boost, though some fans have speculated that recent links have emerged due to the news youngster JJ Gabriel is reportedly looking to leave.

It has been suggested that the teenager has grown frustrated by his pathway to the first team, and signing Endrick may fuel his concerns.

However, there is scope for JJ Gabriel to play alongside the likes of Endrick, especially as the youngster has made a name for himself at youth level playing from the left, the opposite flank to the Real star.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are both 27, and they will likely not be given new contracts at United, so it would not be surprising if the Red Devils' attack looked vastly different in the near future.