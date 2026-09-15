Arsenal beat Ipswich: Max Dowman goals break record as Mikel Arteta secures progression into EFL Cup's fourth round

Max Dowman became the first player to score at least twice for Arsenal before turning 17 during his side's match with Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

The Gunners advanced into the fourth round of the EFL Cup following their 4-2 victory against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Mikel Arteta made a number of changes to his usual lineup, with one of those including starting Dowman, who played in an attacking midfield role.

The manager's selection paid off considering the teenager scored twice, with the 16-year-old taking his overall tally for the club to three goals in all competitions.

According to researcher Tom Ede, the youngster became the first ever player to score twice for Arsenal before turning 17.

Max Dowman is the first player to score twice for the #Arsenal before turning 17 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) September 15, 2026

Max Dowman at Arsenal: Could he be the difference maker for Mikel Arteta?

Dowman also became just the second 16 year old to score two goals in a game for a Premier League club, following in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney in October 2002.

While it would be unfair on the teenager to suggest he will have as good a career as Rooney, he has started his journey in senior football in remarkable fashion.

MAX DOWMAN VS. IPSWICH TOWN Minutes: 90 Goals: 2 Touches: 49 Successful Passes: 23/26 Successful Take-ons: 3/7 Chances Created: 1

The Englishman became the youngest scorer in Premier League history after netting against Everton in March aged just 16 years and 73 days, and he has already shown he can get the better of senior professionals when dribbling and carrying the ball.

Dowman should be allowed to develop without having too much pressure placed on him, but he could make a serious impact for Arsenal's first team.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Can Arsenal win the EFL Cup after Ipswich win?

The Gunners reached the final of the competition in 2025-26, though they lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the final.

However, all of the Premier League's best teams are either rebuilding their squads or have new managers in the dugout, including City following Pep Guardiola's summer exit.

Arsenal arguably have the best squad depth of any team in Europe, and Arteta has been in charge since December 2019, so there is no reason to suggest that they cannot go deep into the EFL Cup this season.