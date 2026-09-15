Ipswich vs Arsenal: Why Jurrien Timber misses the Gunners' EFL clash

Arsenal are in action against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have made a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, having won all five of their games across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the Premier League table, and they will be looking to add the domestic cup competitions to their list of targets alongside the league title.

Last season, Arsenal lost the EFL Cup final 2-0 to Manchester City, and Arteta will be determined to go one step further and lift the trophy this time around.

Arsenal team news: Latest on Jurrien Timber fitness

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Once the team news was announced, one of the major absentees was Jurrien Timber, who did not even make the bench against Ipswich.

The Dutch defender returned to the first-team fold last week after a lengthy absence with a groin injury, coming on as a substitute for Ben White.

According to a report from BBC Sport, the Netherlands international's omission is viewed as a precautionary measure.

The report claims that the decision is not linked to any new issues with his long-term groin problem.

Timber missed the 2026 World Cup due to the injury and was also absent for the club's pre-season, so it makes sense to give him more time to regain full fitness.

Ipswich vs Arsenal: Ben White misses out

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Arsenal are also without Ben White for this game after the defender picked up a muscular injury during the first half of the 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The defender appears to have sustained a groin injury, although the extent of the problem has yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal are still missing the services of William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera, although the latter is more likely to return after the international break.