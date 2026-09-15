Team News: Man United vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Old Trafford will stage an EFL Cup third-round tie between Premier League duo Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, a few hours after the Seagulls thrashed Coventry City 5-0 away from home, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Carlos Baleba (ankle), Amad Diallo (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (hamstring)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko

BRIGHTON

Out: Yankuba Minteh (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (ankle), Femi Azeez (thigh), Michael Svoboda (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: erbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas