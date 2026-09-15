Chelsea transfer news: Santos 'react' to Gabriel Bontempo £10.4m claim

Santos have allegedly denied a suggestion that Chelsea target Gabriel Bontempo could be available for just £10.4m.

During the summer transfer window, Chelsea were linked with a move for the Brazilian prospect.

While no move or deal came to fruition, the 21-year-old has continued to progress in his homeland, even earning a call-up to the latest Brazil squad.

Versatile midfielder Bontempo has contributed eight goals and six assists from 79 appearances since coming through the Santos academy system.

As such, there is an expectation that he will eventually move to a European club, particularly with Chelsea and Bayern Munich said to hold an interest.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Santos deny Bontempo report

A report from ESPN Brasil claimed that Santos were prepared to hold discussions for just £10.4m, described as a 'minimum' asking price.

That is despite previous indications that Bayern may be willing to pay in excess of that figure.

However, the same report has added that Santos have made contact with their outlet to deny the suggestion that Bontempo could be available on the cheap.

His inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's latest Brazil squad may have changed things, albeit with it said that Santos have some level of cashflow problem.

That is despite Philippe Coutinho having been signed on a free transfer in the last 48 hours.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Could Chelsea move for Bontempo?

With the English transfer window shut until the start of 2027, Chelsea may play a waiting game if Bontempo is not available for a cut-price fee.

Xabi Alonso arguably requires an established and proven midfielder to replace Enzo Fernandez in January, rather than someone who would be viewed as another South American prospect.

Chelsea may also wish to allocate transfer funds towards signing another defender, a consequence of their dismal defensive record from the middle of January onwards.