Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 15 points, while Racing are 10th in the division on seven points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin; Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal

RACING DE SANTANDER

Out: Simon Eriksson (shoulder), Andres Martin (knee), Andre Almeida (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas; Martin, Prati; Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri