La Liga Gameweek 6
Barcelona
Sep 16, 2026 8.30pm
Camp Nou
Racing

Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Racing injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 15 points, while Racing are 10th in the division on seven points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. RACING DE SANTANDER

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin; Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal

RACING DE SANTANDER

Out: Simon Eriksson (shoulder), Andres Martin (knee), Andre Almeida (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas; Martin, Prati; Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

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