Wednesday's La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's clash with Racing de Santander, and a contest between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Deportivo La Coruna will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign when they take on Sevilla on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are sixth in the La Liga table, picking up nine points from five matches, while Sevilla have also had a strong start, sitting fifth in the division on 10 points.

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Sevilla

Deportivo have been incredibly difficult to beat this season, and we are expecting the hosts to be good enough to pick up a point against an in-form Sevilla here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Deportivo vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Osasuna to Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 10 points, while Osasuna occupy 11th, picking up seven points from their opening five matches of the season.

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Osasuna are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for Atletico, but we are expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to continue their strong run of form when they take on Levante in Spain's top flight on Wednesday evening.

The visitors are currently ninth in the La Liga table on seven points, while Levante are 13th, picking up five points from their first five matches of the campaign.

We say: Levante 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are in good form, and while this is a test for the Lions, we are backing them to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will be aiming to continue what has been a stunning start to the season when they welcome Racing de Santander to Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are currently top of the La Liga table on 15 points, while an encouraging start to the season for Racing has left them 10th in the division on seven points.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Racing de Santander

Racing have been impressive in the final third of the field this season, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Barcelona's attack should carry them to another three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander, including team news and predicted lineups