Choose your England squad for the September international break

With the heartbreak of their World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat fading, excitement is growing for England's Nations League clashes against Spain, Czechia and Croatia during the September-October international break.

Here, with the announcement date for Thomas Tuchel's England contingent rapidly approaching, Sports Mole offers you the chance to pick your own Three Lions squad for their four upcoming Nations League fixtures!

England September Nations League squad: Thomas Tuchel's biggest dilemmas

One of the main criticisms of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup selection was about the manager's decision to leave technical passers such as Adam Wharton and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home.

With that in mind, the Three Lions boss could take the opportunity to shake up his creative engine during this international break, and perhaps make room for the likes of Cole Palmer, who has started the 2026-27 campaign in impressive fashion.

A number of young players are also in contention for a call up, including Fulham's Josh King and Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, who was involved in England's World Cup preparations, despite not making the final cut.

Chelsea midfielder Jordan Henderson remains a doubt due to the arm injury he suffered in North America this summer, though Bournemouth's Alex Scott could be in line for a call-up.

Newcastle United's versatile defender Dan Burn was part of England's World Cup squad, but he is set to miss out with an ankle injury this time around.

Similarly, Burn's fellow Magpies star Tino Livramento is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from a calf injury, and is unlikely to feature in the squad.

However, one of the Tynesiders' own that will be pushing for an inclusion is left-back Lewis Hall, who has made a strong start to the season, delivering two assists.

Further forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be in contention after scoring three goals and creating another for Leeds United this term, while also demonstrating his ability to stay fit consistently.