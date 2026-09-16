Preview: Lillestrom vs. Torreense - prediction, team news, lineups

Lillestrom and Torreense will make their Europa League league-phase debuts on Thursday, when both sides face each other at Arasen on matchday one.

The Norwegian second-tier champions came through the playoff round to reach this stage in the new format for the first time, while their Portuguese second-tier opponents became the third side, after Beira-Mar and Leixoes, to qualify for the Europa League.

Match preview

Luis Tralhao may not believe his luck when he leads Torreense out on Thursday for their European debut away at Lillestrom.

Only appointed in January this year, the Portuguese manager needed just five months to make history with the club, defeating two-time Taca de Portugal defending champions Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in the decider to secure a maiden domestic cup triumph at the Lisbon heavyweights' expense.

Consequently, the victory meant that SCUT became the first club outside the top flight to reach the main stage of the revised Europa League, and they hope to get their first appearance at this level off to an encouraging start.

Nonetheless, the form Tralhao's men carry into this year's competition does little to encourage their aspirations, as they have secured just one win from six second-tier games and one success in seven in all competitions, losing two and three respectively.

Upon closer inspection, only their 3-0 defeat at home to Vizela marked the only time that Torreense have been resoundingly beaten by any of their opponents across all competitions this term, pointing to a side that will always be competitive even if results may not go their way.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Indeed, those battling qualities will be required in their first away match in Europe in the club's history, when they travel to Oslo to face Lillestrom.

Hans Erik Odegaard's men are now in the Norwegian Eliteserien, but they reached the Europa League league phase owing to their success in the First Division.

By claiming the second-tier title, Fugla not only returned to the top flight but also qualified for the Europa League playoff round, where they needed to come through Egnatia to reach the league phase for the first time.

Having held the Albanian side to a goalless draw in Rrogozhine, the Canaries then trailed in Oslo until Sander Moen Foss's 82nd-minute equaliser forced extra time.

They scored the winning goal just four minutes into the additional 30 minutes through substitute Thomas Lehne Olsen, thereby guaranteeing Kanarifugla's participation in this season's competition.

Further boosting their confidence is their ongoing three-match winning run across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding just one in wins over Aurskog/Finstadbru, Brann and Valerenga, which stands the Canaries in good stead before facing fellow debutants Torreense on matchday one.

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

W

Torreense form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The hosts are likely without the services of Camil Jebara due to a reported groin issue, as well as Karl Linus Alperud due to a thigh complaint; however, Espen Bjorsen Garnas's knee injury will be assessed before Thursday's contest.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen has already netted six league goals this term, closely followed by Felix Va and Olsen on five apiece, and all three men will aim to be decisive against this weekend's visitors.

Torreense have a largely healthy squad, even though Tralhao must make do without Manuel Pozo Guerrero, whose ankle issue may rule him out of the fixture.

Taca de Portugal match-winner Stopira is still at the club, and the 38-year-old, who was an unused substitute for Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup, should start at centre-back.

Dany Jean, however, is the away side's leading attacking threat, and the wide attacker will hope to add to his two goals this season.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Foss, Gabrielsen, Elkaer; Ibrahimaj, Kitolano, Nyheim; Bassi, Gulbrandsen, Va

Torreense possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Bruno, Diadie, Stopira, Vazquez; Oudrhiri, Alfaro; Quintero, Jatta, Jean; Drammeh

We say: Lillestrom 2-1 Torreense

While it is hard to look beyond a Lillestrom victory, given their form and momentum heading into Thursday's match, Torreense's tendency to be competitive should make matchday one's encounter one to watch.

The hosts are backed to secure a narrow victory on home turf to begin their continental journey on a positive note at the expense of the Portuguese second-tier club.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.