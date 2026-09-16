Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'preparing' fresh move for 26-year-old Nottingham Forest star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White next year.

Despite spending over £300m in the summer transfer window, Spurs have struggled badly under Roberto De Zerbi so far and sit 17th in the Premier League table.

The north London club were also eliminated from the EFL Cup after losing 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Gibbs-White joined Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022 and has made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals.

Tottenham to reignite interest in Morgan Gibbs-White?

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

Back in 2025, Spurs came close to signing the 26-year-old attacking midfielder as they attempted to trigger a clause in his Nottingham Forest contract.

Forest blocked his move, with owner Evangelos Marinakis threatening legal action, and the saga ultimately ended with Gibbs-White signing a new three-year contract at the City Ground.

According to TeamTalk, Spurs have not forgotten about Gibbs-White, who narrowly missed out on a place in England's 2026 World Cup squad.

The report claims that Spurs could consider making a fresh move for Gibbs-White in the January transfer window or next summer, with the midfielder having registered one goal and two assists in the Premier League so far.

Nottingham Forest stance on Morgan Gibbs-White

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Gibbs-White was in exceptional form last season, and his versatility across the front line makes him an attractive option for Tottenham.

De Zerbi is still missing a host of key attacking players such as Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Dejan Kulusevski, while James Maddison is yet to find his best form following a lengthy absence.

However, Forest reportedly have no desire to lose Gibbs-White, particularly after selling Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in the summer window.

Gibbs-White remains a key player for Oliver Glasner, and any potential departure from the club in January appears highly unlikely.