Brentford lineup vs. Chelsea: Possible XI for the Bees in West London derby

Brentford could be missing six players for Friday night's West London derby with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Bees will be without the services of Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Kafe Furo (unknown), while Mathias Jensen (fitness) is a doubt and therefore faces a late assessment.

Kevin Schade has been a standout performer for Brentford at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, scoring three times in five appearances, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third.

Igor Thiago, who was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season, will be aiming to add to his one goal for the campaign.

Head coach Keith Andrews will make changes to the side that started the 2-1 victory over Reading in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Keane Lewis-Potter played as an attacker against Reading but is set to drop back into the left-back role against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Jaidon Anthony will be among those to return to the XI.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Brentford