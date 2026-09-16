JJ Gabriel: Ex-Premier League star issues Manchester United teenager stern warning amid Old Trafford unvertainty

Manchester United have been rocked by the sudden news that highly rated 15-year-old academy product JJ Gabriel has formally requested to leave the club.

The talented winger, who was famously dubbed "Kid Messi" after a viral video showcased his exceptional dribbling abilities, has rapidly progressed through the youth ranks at Carrington.

Gabriel was expected to make his competitive first-team debut against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but stunningly opted against training with Michael Carrick's squad.

The teenager is reportedly frustrated by a perceived lack of senior game time, sparking intense transfer interest from a host of elite European clubs.

Merson expects Gabriel exit to be a "massive blow"

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has weighed in on the unfolding saga, insisting that the Red Devils will suffer heavily if they fail to retain the generational talent.



"First of all, he's an unbelievable talent. This kid can play," said Merson on Sky Sports News. "The problem now is with the lad and probably his agents and his family - I don't know him so I'm only thinking from the outside.

"When you're watching Max Dowman at Arsenal and Rio Ngumoha getting given a chance at Liverpool and doing very well, he's probably thinking, ‘I should be playing at Man Utd now as well’.

Merson, though, warned the youngster: "This is the problem you're going to have with the kids of this day and age. They're so talented that they want to play straight away. When I was playing, it was unheard of at 16."

Which clubs are interested in signing JJ Gabriel?

© Iconsport / Azzuu/Sportimage/Alamy

Gabriel's current youth registration cannot simply be cancelled without a mutual agreement between the player, his family and the club.

However, if the 15-year-old is granted his wish to become a free agent, he will undoubtedly have his pick of the biggest clubs in world football.

Domestic rivals Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also exploring a potential swoop.

Losing a homegrown star of such magnitude to a direct competitor would represent a monumental failure for the United hierarchy as they attempt to build for the future under Carrick.