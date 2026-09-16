RFEF president issues update on potential new deal for Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente

Royal Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzan has confirmed that Luis de la Fuente is close to signing a new long-term contract to remain as Spain head coach.

De la Fuente has had incredible success since becoming La Roja manager in December 2022.

The 65-year-old has guided Spain to success at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, in addition to securing the 2022-23 Nations League trophy.

Spain have a record of 37 wins, 10 draws and two defeats from their 49 matches under De la Fuente, with the manager having a win rate of 75.5%.

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De la Fuente 'in line' for new Spain contract

There has been speculation in recent days that De la Fuente is in line to sign a new contract to take him to the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Louzan has now confirmed that an agreement is close.

"We have the best national team manager in history, backed by his results. We're finalising the agreement for him to stay with us for a few more years," Louzan said at the World Football Summit.

De la Fuente's existing deal with Spain is due to expire in the middle of 2028.

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When are Spain next in action?

Spain's first match since beating Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final will come against England in their UEFA Nations League opener on September 26.

La Roja will also face Croatia twice and Czech Republic during the extended international break, which has combined fixtures that would have previously taken place during two separate breaks.

De la Fuente is due to name his latest squad for the upcoming games on Friday.