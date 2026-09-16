Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander: Hansi Flick insists 22-year-old is vital for La Liga champions despite limited action

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has insisted that Gavi is an "important" player for the club despite the midfielder's lack of action this season.

The Spain international started Barcelona's opening La Liga match of the season against Elche, but he was replaced at the interval of the contest through injury.

Gavi missed out against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, but he has been available for the team's last two La Liga matches and has still not been involved.

The 22-year-old was also only given seven minutes of action in the Champions League against Feyenoord last week.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Flick insists Gavi is "important" for Barcelona

Gavi is currently struggling for action due to the presence of Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, but Flick has insisted that the Spaniard remains an "important" player for the La Liga champions.

“All our footballers are important to us; every player in the squad is vital and we need them all. Gavi is very ambitious and always wants to play," Flick told reporters.

“He started the first match, then got injured, and came back afterwards. The team is performing well, but we need everyone.

“The most important thing is that everyone knows we need them and that we need them to stay positive. He’s training well and that’s what I want to see from him."

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Barcelona are missing two players through injury vs. Racing

Gavi is in the squad for Barcelona's La Liga clash against Racing de Santander on Wednesday night.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are Barcelona's only injury absentees at this moment in time, with the pair unavailable for selection due to knee injuries.

Full Barcelona squad vs. Racing de Santander

J Garcia, Szczesny, Livakovic; Cancelo, Balde, Cubarsi, Espart, Christensen, Martin, Kounde, E Garcia; Gavi, Fermin, Pedri, Rodri, Olmo, Bernal; Jesus, Yamal, Raphinha, Adeyemi, Gordon, Abdelkarim