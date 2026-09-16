Barcelona hold 'initial talks' over Raphinha contract as captain takes unusual approach to negotiations

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly held contract talks with captain Raphinha, who is not being represented by an agent in discussions.

The Brazil international still has nearly two years left on his deal after signing an extension in May 2025.

However, the Catalan giants want to offer him a new contract to avoid uncertainty over his long-term future.

According to Sport, Barcelona have now taken the first steps in contract negotiations with the 29-year-old attacker.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Barcelona chief meets with Raphinha over new contract

The report claims that the club's sporting director Deco held an informal meeting with Raphinha at a restaurant on Tuesday.

The two parties held positive discussions in which they made it clear of their wish to work on a new contract.

The meeting was only the starting point of the negotiation process, and neither party is in a rush to get a new deal over the line.

Unlike the majority of players, Raphinha does not have an agent to represent him, which means he will handle the negotiations himself.

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Raphinha's importance to Barcelona

Raphinha has established himself as an integral part of the Barcelona squad since Hansi Flick took over the reins in 2024.

The Brazilian has netted 63 goals and provided 32 assists in 96 competitive appearances under the German coach.

Raphinha has impressed in a new centre-forward role in the early stages of the current campaign, registering eight goals and three assists in six matches across all competitions.

As the team's captain, Raphinha also plays a key leadership role in the group, which is another key factor behind Barcelona's keeness to extend his contract.