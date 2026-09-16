Man United receive positive news on four academy stars following JJ Gabriel 'bombshell'

Manchester United have received some much-needed positive news on four youngsters in light of the recent situation surrounding JJ Gabriel.

The Red Devils have been stunned by JJ Gabriel's desire to seek an exit, with the club on the verge of losing one of the best young footballers in world football.

However, on Wednesday morning, Man United announced that three academy players had penned professional contracts with the club.

Goalkeepers Fred Heath, 18, and Will Murdock, 19, in addition to 18-year-old defender Dante Plunkett, have all put pen to paper on professional deals with the 20-time English champions.

Three #MUAcademy players have signed professional terms with United.



Congratulations to Dante Plunkett, Fred Heath and Will Murdock ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2026

Man United trio sign long-term deals

"Three Manchester United Academy players have signed professional contracts with the club," read a statement from the Red Devils on Wednesday.

"Goalkeeper Fred Heath and defender Dante Plunkett have put pen-to-paper on their first professional deals, while keeper Will Murdock has signed his second professional contract with the club.

"Congratulations to Fred, Will and Dante and we look forward to continuing to track your progress."

Heath, who travelled to the Republic of Ireland with the first team in pre-season, is now a part of the Under-21s squad alongside fellow goalkeeper Murdock.

Plunkett is a highly-rated defender who made 12 appearances for the Under-18s last season, and he is also a full international for Jamaica.

Highly-rated youngster Noah Ajayi is close to signing a new long-term contract at #mufc.



Ajayi had attracted interest from clubs in England and around Europe (including those in Germany) but will stay at club he's been at since he was 10-years-old.



Had a four and a half inch… pic.twitter.com/E3wiH252Ez — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) September 16, 2026

Ajayi also 'in line' for professional deal at Man United

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News, Noah Ajayi is also on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the 20-time English champions.

The report claims that Ajayi, who has been with Man United since the age of 10, has attracted interest from clubs in England and Germany.

However, the 17-year-old attacker is soon expected to sign a professional contract at Old Trafford.

Ajayi has already scored once in one appearance in the Under-18s Premier League this season, while he featured against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League last week.