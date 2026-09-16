Man City team news: Jeremy Doku injury update as Enzo Maresca confirms changes for Norwich EFL Cup tie

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Jeremy Doku ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian winger has missed each of the Citizens’ last five matches in all competitions since aggravating a calf injury in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last month.

Prior to Man City’s "unbelievable" derby triumph over Man United on Sunday, Maresca told reporters that Doku ‘needed some more days’ before being considered for first-team selection.

The Italian coach has since issued a brief yet positive update on Doku’s recovery, with a return against Norwich not ruled out entirely.

“We are happy. He is very close,” Maresca said at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Doku is Man City’s only injury concern, but they will have to cope without fellow attacker Phil Foden, who will begin serving his three-match suspension on Thursday following his straight red card for violent conduct against Man United.

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Foden absence a ‘big blow’ for Man City, says Maresca

“For us it's a big [blow] because he was doing well”, said Maresca. “Phil started well for us and did good in the minutes he was on the pitch on Sunday but he is out tomorrow, then Sunderland and then Liverpool - then he’s back with us.

“Especially at half time [Foden was] very sad, very upset because he knew it was something wrong. Then after he was a little bit more happy. Yesterday he was very good! Phil knows probably the reaction was not a good one, but it's finished and we move on."

Asked if Man City will challenge Foden’s suspension, Maresca added: "We didn't speak about it to be honest, we'll see, I don't know."

Man City have made a perfect start in the Premier League this season, winning each of their opening four matches, and will play host to Sunderland in their next top-flight fixture on Sunday.

Before then, the Citizens will endeavour to progress past Championship outfit Norwich in the EFL Cup, and Maresca has confirmed that he intends to freshen up his starting lineup on Thursday.

"For sure we're going to make some changes,” said the Man City boss. “I don't know how many, but for different reasons, also because the ones that are going to play I'm sure at some point in the season they're going to play important games - Premier League, Champions League.

"Now it's early in the season, [few suspensions and injuries], but then November, December, January, February, with the amount of games and injuries and needing rest, the players that are going to play tomorrow, for sure for them it's also an opportunity to get better and better and better, because at some point we need them also in different competitions and important games."

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Man City academy trio set to feature against Norwich

Three players who Maresca intends to give some minutes to are academy graduates Ryan McAidoo, Kaden Braithwaite and Floyd Samba, who have all been training with the senior squad since the summer.

He said: “When we started pre-season, we had many young players as you know, and then at the end we decided to keep these three players because we think they can improve training with us and then they can get some minutes.

“Ryan played in the Premier League twice, Kaden against Palace and the only one who hasn’t had minutes is Floyd - but he will, and they, will be involved for sure.”

On the EFL Cup, Maresca added: "It's one more competition. We need to compete in all competitions, so we're going to try to do our best and then we'll see where we finish."

Man City are eight-time winners of the EFL Cup – only Liverpool (10) have won the competition more – and they have prevailed in each of their last three meetings with Norwich by an aggregate score of 14-0.