Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Sandro Tonali, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski latest

Tottenham Hotspur have a fifth chance to end their long wait without scoring in the Premier League on Saturday, when Aston Villa visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi's men's latest failure came in the fourth gameweek, as Everton held the North Londoners to a goalless game in the capital, a match that preceded the Lilywhites' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Although Conor Gallagher scored to end the capital club's three-week drought in front of goal, the 2025 Europa League winners are still winless heading into matchday five.

Separated by two places in the Premier League table, the 17th-placed hosts welcome Unai Emery's second-bottom Villa side, who themselves ended their extended run without scoring in last weekend's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Aston Villa, who could end the weekend bottom of the Premier League if they falter in the capital and results elsewhere do not favour them.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy / News Images / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Aston Villa)

De Zerbi said this week that Sandro Tonali would be unavailable for the EFL Cup trip to Liverpool due to a knock, but the former Newcastle United midfielder could return on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

An ankle injury sustained in training could sideline Ukrainian forward Mykhaylo Mudryk for several weeks. Before this setback, the Chelsea loanee's only playing time for the club had been a brief substitute appearance against Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Xavi Simons's season continues to be derailed by the ACL tear he suffered in April, making a return unlikely before the new year.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Unsurprisingly left out of Sweden's squad for the imminent international break, Dejan Kulusevski, out of action for 16 months, is close to returning.

Nonetheless, Spurs may have to be a little more patient after De Zerbi previously revealed that a minor issue has prevented the Swede from returning in any capacity.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

While Wilson Odobert is believed to be ahead of Simons in recovering from his knee ligament injury, Spurs have yet to announce when he will be back in full training.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Aston Villa)

Pedro Porro missed the Everton draw and Liverpool loss due to a muscle complaint, and the wide defender will be assessed before Saturday's league clash with Villa.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no suspended players for the match against Aston Villa.