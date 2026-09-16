Real Madrid's plan for JJ Gabriel 'revealed' as Los Blancos step up pursuit of Man United wonderkid

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Manchester United's JJ Gabriel for their reserve team with a view to the attacker progressing to the senior side in the near future.

The 15-year-old, who is regarded as a generational talent, has informed Man United of his desire to leave in a decision that has shocked the 20-time English champions.

There is Premier League interest in JJ Gabriel, with Chelsea and Manchester City thought to be incredibly keen, but it is more likely that the attacker moves to a foreign club.

According to ESPN, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have made their interest known.

The report claims that Los Blancos want to sign JJ Gabriel for their Castilla outfit, who play in Spain's third tier, with a view to the attacker progressing to the senior side in the near future.

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Real Madrid, Barcelona 'pushing' for JJ Gabriel

Man United are still working to keep hold of JJ Gabriel, with the club's chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox said to be involved in the high-level talks.

JJ Gabriel holds a European Union passport through both his mother and his father, and in theory, he could walk away from Man United when he turns 16 on October 6.

The youngster's father is Joe O'Cearuill, who was capped twice by the Republic of Ireland.

JJ Gabriel has scored 29 goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he struck a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last week.

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JJ Gabriel 'informs' Man United of his desire to leave

The youngster had been in line to make his competitive debut for the 20-time English champions in Wednesday's EFL Cup contest with Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, that will no longer be the case due to the recent developments.

Man United had been looking to sign JJ Gabriel to scholarship terms on his 16th birthday on October 6, with a professional contract then expected to follow a year later.

However, the relationship between the club and the player has broken down.

JJ Gabriel is believed to have been unhappy with his limited minutes in pre-season and also the fact that he did not play against Sabah in the Champions League last week.