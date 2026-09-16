Preview: Monza vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

After pulling off another Serie A giant-killing last week, Sassuolo will seek maximum points against winless Monza when the pair meet on Friday evening.

Having stunned Italy's most successful club in a jaw-dropping five-goal thriller, the Neroverdi must now visit newly promoted opponents.

Match preview

With a well-earned reputation for shocking Serie A's biggest clubs, Sassuolo beat Juventus with almost the last kick of last week's clash at the Mapei Stadium.

Sebastiano Esposito scored on his full debut before Juve pulled level; then, Kieron Bowie emerged from the bench and put the hosts ahead once again.

Though their visitors produced another equaliser in stoppage time, Juventus-owned Vasilije Adzic then popped up with a last-gasp winner to defeat his parent club.

Victory made up for conceding a very late leveller against Bologna seven days earlier, and it took Sassuolo's tally to seven points from a possible 12.

Also into the last 16 of the Coppa Italia - where a reunion with Juventus awaits - it has been a successful start to life in Reggio Emilia for new boss Alberto Aquilani.

However, before heading to Monza, the Neroverdi are on an eight-game streak without an away win that dates back to February.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Not only that, but Sassuolo have yet to beat Friday's hosts in Serie A, as Monza have claimed 10 points from four contests so far.

However, recent results suggest it could be a struggle to extend that trend: the Lombardy club have lost three times and drawn once this term, leaving them just inside the drop zone.

By contrast with Sassuolo, the Biancorossi were on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline last weekend, when a slow start down in Lecce proved costly - they fell two behind inside 12 minutes and were always chasing the game.

Notably, they have routinely failed to defend corners - particularly struggling against Lecce - and have already conceded six set-piece goals in the league.

Dating back to their last spell at Italy's elite level, Monza have won just one of their last 22 Serie A matches; that includes their only home game this season - another 3-2 defeat, to Udinese.

All of which heaps early pressure on head coach Ivan Juric, whose personal record at several clubs over the past two years is quite dismal.

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Though Esposito got his first start and first goal for Sassuolo last week, he faces competition from Bowie to lead the visitors' front line on Friday night.

Either striker would be supported by long-serving talisman Domenico Berardi, who has been directly involved in 19 goals across his last 21 league games against newly promoted opponents.

Aquilani's bright start has come in spite of a big injury list: Fali Cande, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Ismael Kone are long-term absentees, while Daniel Boloca and Cristian Volpato are currently sidelined.

Sebastian Walukiewicz is also a doubt, and influential defender Jay Idzes has just been ruled out for six weeks with a quad strain.

Meanwhile, Monza are missing captain Matteo Pessina, Roma loanee Jan Ziolkowski and wing-back Idrissa Toure; Patrick Ciurria, Cyril Ngonge and Ricardo Mangas are all doubts.

More positively, Gustavo Varela - the only player to score more than one league goal for the Biancorossi this term - recently returned to action.

Experienced campaigners Patrick Cutrone and Dany Mota will be among several men vying to join Varela up front.

Monza possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Kouadio, Lucchesi, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Folorunsho, Bakoune; Colpani, Robinson; Varela

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Leysen, Doig; Lipani, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

We say: Monza 1-2 Sassuolo

After conquering Juventus, logic suggests Sassuolo should sweep aside last season's Serie B playoff winners.

Of course, logic does not always apply to football, but the visitors are full of confidence and have a much stronger collective identity than their hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.