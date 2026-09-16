Arsenal transfer news: Gunners among three Premier League clubs scouting '£17m-rated' top prospect

Arsenal are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs interested in Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl.

The Gunners recently confirmed the signing of Georgian youngster Andria Bartishvili, who has drawn comparisons with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bartishvili will continue to play in his homeland before he officially links up with the north London club ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Arsenal are keen to continue their strategy of recruiting some of the brightest prospects, with the club said to be keeping a close eye on Sturm Graz's Weinhandl.

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

Arsenal keeping tabs on Sturm Graz gem

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old in action for the Austrian side.

Representatives from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were in attendance for the recent Austrian Bundesliga games against Rapid Wien and LASK.

The youngster played the full duration of the 3-1 defeat to Rapid, but he only appeared as a late substitute in the 2-1 win over LASK on Sunday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to view Weinhandl as a player with the right profile to fit into his midfield in the future.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Arsenal learn affordable asking price

The 6ft 3in midfielder has featured in 24 first-team matches since emerging from Sturm Graz's youth system.

Weinhandl has made 11 of those appearances this season, including four in a Champions League qualifying campaign that ended in defeat to Fenerbahce.

The teenager will have the chance to test himself against Premier League opposition when his side take on Bournemouth in the Europa League league phase next month.

Arsenal scouts will continue to keep an eye on his performances as they weigh up whether to step up their interest, having already made initial contacts over a potential move.

There is a belief that those interested in Weindhandl could secure him for the relatively low price of £17m.