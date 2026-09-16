Crystal Palace news: Dean Henderson contract details, injury return date revealed

Crystal Palace have announced that goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 29-year-old has committed his future to Selhurst Park until June 2030, extending his deal by a further two years.

It is understood that Henderson’s new deal will make him the club’s highest-paid player, underlining his importance as an integral first-team player and leader in Pierre Sage’s side.

Henderson was signed by Palace from Manchester United in 2023 for around £20m and he has since made 119 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions, keeping 38 clean sheets.

The England international became Palace’s captain following the departure of Marc Guehi and was a key figure in the Eagles side that won the Conference League trophy last season, a year after lifting the club’s first-ever FA Cup.

Despite reported interest from Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest in the summer, Henderson is now looking forward to spending the prime years of his career at Crystal Palace.

“I’m delighted. It’s been an amazing three years – and I’m just so happy to extend my contract,” Henderson told the club’s official website. “My best years are in front of me and I’m happy to be giving that to Crystal Palace.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: "As well as being an outstanding goalkeeper, Dean is our captain and leader and I’m absolutely delighted that he has extended his contract at Crystal Palace. Here's to even more successful years ahead."

Henderson’s new deal comes a couple of months after midfielder Daichi Kamada decided to extend his contract by an additional 12 months until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Henderson targeting return from injury after international break

Palace’s No.1 is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that forced him to miss Palace’s 3-2 home defeat to Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend.

Henderson is expected to be left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their UEFA Nations League campaign spread across a two-week international break in September and October.

He will also miss Palace’s opening Europa League fixture against Lech Poznan on Thursday, but he is scheduled to return to full fitness after the international break and could therefore feature against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on October 11.

Henderson had been playing through the pain at the beginning of this season, but having an additional few weeks to recover should stand in good stead ahead of a busy fixture schedule after the international break.